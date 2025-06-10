Range Financial Group LLC Sells 933 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.