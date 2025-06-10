Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.