Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development or commercialization of quantum computers, which leverage quantum-mechanical phenomena such as superposition and entanglement to perform certain calculations far more efficiently than classical machines. These firms may focus on quantum hardware (e.g. superconducting qubits or trapped ions), quantum software, or supporting infrastructure and services, and investing in their stocks offers exposure to the potential growth and breakthroughs in this emerging technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 78,306,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,087,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,051,703. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,820,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,474,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.49.

