Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $250.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock valued at $42,361,668 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

