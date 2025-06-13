Promising Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. Investors buy these stocks to gain leveraged exposure to changes in the price of gold, since a rise in gold prices often boosts the profitability of gold producers. However, gold stocks also carry company-specific risks such as operational costs, geopolitical factors, and management performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,197,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,216,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $77.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 6,030,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Barrick Gold (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

B stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,547,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,122,998. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,371,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

