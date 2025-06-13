Puff Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $588.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.50 and its 200 day moving average is $543.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

