Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 285,015 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

