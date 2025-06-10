Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 532 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

