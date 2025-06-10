Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

