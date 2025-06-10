Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 320,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 362,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

