U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after buying an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

