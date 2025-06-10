iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

