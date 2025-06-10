Corrigan Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 451,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,069,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

