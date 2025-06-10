Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at National Bank Financial

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Exro Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bankshares restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Exro Technologies to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EXROF
Exro Technologies Trading Down 1.2%
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,533.73% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exro Technologies
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exro Technologies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- As Gold Surges, Albemarle Stock May Be the Next to Pop
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robinhood Drops on S&P Snub—Is a Bigger Pullback Coming?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.