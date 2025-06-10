Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 2.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EPD opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.