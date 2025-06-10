Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Attessa Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Attessa Capital LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

