Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

