Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,650 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $300.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.80.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.22.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

