GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 29.7% – Here’s What Happened

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) was up 29.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 276,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 56,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
GMV Minerals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$21.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.35.
GMV Minerals Company Profile
GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.
