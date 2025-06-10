Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.56. The stock has a market cap of $532.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $591.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

