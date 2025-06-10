Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vistra by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.08.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,169,740. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

