Shira Ridge Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

