Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,454,000 after buying an additional 359,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $50.29.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
