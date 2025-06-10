Top Toy Stocks To Follow Today – June 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, and Winmark are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are extremely low-priced, thinly traded equities—often penny stocks—issued by very small or distressed companies. Their minimal liquidity, scant analyst coverage and high volatility make them prone to rapid price swings and occasional manipulation. As a result, toy stocks are generally treated as speculative “playthings” by traders rather than long-term investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $1,014.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $993.68 and a 200-day moving average of $979.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,587. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.50. 5,819,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.26. 947,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.42. Winmark has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $436.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61.

