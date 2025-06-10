SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

