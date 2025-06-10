Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

