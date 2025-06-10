Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Releases Earnings Results

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.25 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 93.50%.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Down 1.7%
LON BEMO opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £76.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 535 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 735 ($9.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.86.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile
