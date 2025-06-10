Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Releases Earnings Results

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.25 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 93.50%.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trading Down 1.7%

LON BEMO opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £76.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 535 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 735 ($9.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.86.

Get Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities alerts:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.