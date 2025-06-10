Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

