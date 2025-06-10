Corrigan Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

