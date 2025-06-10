Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $29 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.89% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

DFLV opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

