Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 238.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up approximately 1.7% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,556,264 shares of company stock worth $426,904,673. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

