Boralex (TSE:BLX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.38.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Boralex has a one year low of C$24.40 and a one year high of C$36.63.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

