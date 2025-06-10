Avanza Fonder AB Sells 1,475 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $413.01 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.00 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.83 and a 200-day moving average of $442.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

