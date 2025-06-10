iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $96,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

