851 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $10,366,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.06 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,196 shares of company stock worth $14,262,309. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

