Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

