Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 177,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 219,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

