Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,713 shares of company stock worth $127,463,457. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,459.79 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,385.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,339.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.