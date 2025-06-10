Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – June 7th

WEC Energy Group, Southern, and CMS Energy are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production or distribution of power generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of cleaner-energy technologies and the global shift away from fossil fuels. These stocks offer a way to support sustainable energy initiatives while seeking potential long-term financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,995. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. 3,995,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 4,439,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01.

