Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $165,325,437. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ INTU opened at $764.38 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $773.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

