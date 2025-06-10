Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

