Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

