Best Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture or commercialize batteries and energy‐storage systems. They include firms working on lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries or next-generation chemistries for electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics. Investors track them as a growth-oriented segment tied to the global transition toward clean energy and e-mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ:MULN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,284. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $184,806,000.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302,570.81.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 779,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,059. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a P/E ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

NYSE:PLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,733. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.70.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 811,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,635. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -2.61.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NOVONIX stock remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 53,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.94. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

