Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – June 7th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or support renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power—and related technologies like energy storage and efficiency solutions. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing sustainable energy sector, whose performance is often driven by technological advances, government policies and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,020. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 849,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 191,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,266. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 30,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

