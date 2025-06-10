NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s (NASDAQ:NTCL) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s (NASDAQ:NTCL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 11th. NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) had issued 1,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing) Stock Performance
NTCL stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94. NetClass Technology has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $51.80.
About NetClass Technology (2024 New Filing)
