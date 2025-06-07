Impact Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Impact Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $9,805,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,405 shares of company stock valued at $39,457,128. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $111.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

