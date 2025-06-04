Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,975 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,905,000 after purchasing an additional 679,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

