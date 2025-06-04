Unigestion Holding SA Buys 27,857 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 107.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,565,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 140,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 41,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

