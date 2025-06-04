Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xerox by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.95%.

In other Xerox news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This represents a 167.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

