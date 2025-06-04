Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 37,912 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

